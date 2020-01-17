Sigma Sports to open new store in Oakham

Sigma Sports will open its second multisports store in late spring.

Located in Oakham, Rutland, the store will aim to be a hub for the active outdoor community in the area.

The 4,000 square foot retail space will range premium brands from across the road cycling, MTB, triathlon and run categories.

Sigma Sports’ managing director Ian Whittingham said: “We are very excited to bring our retail offering to Oakham, a beautiful location with some stunning riding right on the doorstep.

“This expansion will allow us to engage with the cycling community around Leicestershire and beyond, bringing the same excellent levels of customer service that we’ve become renowned for in South West London.”

The South Street site was not only chosen for its ample space and warehouse facility, but also for its location in the heart of Leicester’s countryside – home to the well-known Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic.

The store opening will also create a number of career opportunities. “Knowledgeable staff that deliver exceptional customer service are key to our success as a company,” Whittingham added.

“We’re immediately seeking applications from experienced retail professionals with a passion for cycling and triathlon.”