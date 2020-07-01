Silca launches titanium bottle cage and chain lube

Share Facebook

Silca has launched its new and improved titanium bottle cage as well as its Super Secret chain lube.

“The beauty of the Ti bottle cages does not only lay within the versatility of the material but also in the way it installs on any type of bicycle,” said a statement. “Adding to the charm, Silca can custom laser engrave and anodise the cage. The baseplate for the Sicuro Ti bottle has been redesigned improvements with not only stylish but also purposeful improvements. The plate allows riders to adjust an additional 7mm fore-aft for better positioning. The new shape allows the cage to sit 5mm higher than the previous design; making it a better fit on small frames as well as full-suspension frames.

Each Sicuro Ti cage is hand-made at the Indianapolis headquarters. The cages are made from aerospace-grade titanium tubing and feature unique slotted mounting eyelets that allow fore-aft adjustability on the bike.

Product specifications:

– Seamless 3 to 2.5mm titanium tubing

– Extended adjustment mounting up to 25mm fore-aft

– Weight: 30 grams

– Silca shield warranty included, covering your cage for 25 years

On the 21st of April, Silca did a soft launch of its Super Secret chain lube on its website. In a matter of minutes it was sold out, the brand said, and one week later it launched a second batch which also sold out in an hour. Now, the third batch is available in Europe.

“This chain lube brings all of the super speed and silent running of a hot-melt wax-dipped chain to a drip applied wax, providing all of the benefits of a wax minus all the hassles,” said a statement. “Secret Chain lube also utilises the world’s fastest, most lubricious additive, nano-scale Tungsten DiSulfide. NanoPlatelet WS2 has less than 1/3 the dynamic coefficient of friction of PTFE and 1/4 that of Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2). This lube is made with the cyclist in mind: for those who are looking to maximise performance through friction reduction or anyone who loves a silent running bicycle.”

Specifications:

– 4 oz (120 ml) Drip Bottle with precision applicator tip

– 8 oz (240 ml) Drip Bottle with precision applicator tip

– 12 oz (360 ml) content in a 16 oz Dip Jar

