Silverfish appointed exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for Peaty’s

Silverfish has been appointed as exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for Peaty’s.

Peaty’s product range includes Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, LoamFoam bike cleaner, LinkLube chain lubricants, XXX Solvent Degreaser, PT17 maintenance spray, Tubeless Sealant, rim tape, tubeless conversion kits and valves. The range is available to order now.

“With lots of exciting new products just around the corner, now is the right time to really step-up Peaty’s presence in the UK and Ireland,” said Steve Peat. “Partnering with Silverfish feels like coming home for me as our relationship goes way back to my racing days when they were one of my earliest and most loyal sponsors and supporters. Everyone at Peaty’s is excited to be working with The Fish to take us to the next level.”

Silverfish managing director Darren Mabbott added: “We’re honoured to be partnering with Peaty’s and to have Steve as part of the Silverfish family once again. The quality of Peaty’s products is outstanding – their user-focused ethos and the attention to detail that the team put into creating each product is incredible and we can’t wait to get them into the hands of retailers.”

Retailers interested in finding out more about becoming a premium Peaty’s stockist should contact Silverfish on 01752 843882 or via sales@silverfish-uk.com.

