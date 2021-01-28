Silverfish launches 2021 brand highlight videos to help fill COREbike gap

Share Facebook

Silverfish is launching a series of brand videos aimed at giving dealers an overview of 2021 product highlights, to help fill the gap left by the cancellation of this year’s COREbike.

The 2021 Silverfish range catalogue is also being launched this week. Featuring cover artwork from US illustrator Jeral Tidwell, the 384-page catalogue is available in print and digital formats.

“We are really missing the chance to meet our customers face to face and to share a beer with friends at COREbike,” said Silverfish UK managing director Darren Mabbott. “These videos and our new catalogue will help give our customers all the information they need to help plan their ranges for the exciting season ahead.”

Retailers can view videos from Knog, CushCore, Yeti, Birzman, Peaty’s and Ride Concepts by visiting www.Silverfish-uk.com or by going to the Silverfish UK YouTube channel. Silverfish trade customers will be receiving copies of the 2021 range catalogue in the post very shortly, the distributor said.

Any retailers wanting to request additional copies can get in touch by email sales@silverfish-uk.com or by phoning the sales team on 01752 843882.

