Silverfish UK agrees new partnership with Forestal Bikes

Forestal Bikes has announced Silverfish as the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for its bikes in a new partnership deal.

Silverfish will initially be offering its range of three e-MTB models – the Siryon enduro bike, Cyon trail bike and Hydra DH bike.

Each bike has been created from the ground up with innovative features such as a torquey proprietary motor and efficient battery system, integrated touch screen display with mapping and full phone/training app links, a unique suspension system, all in a lightweight package for a powered bike.

Silverfish’s founder Darren Mabbott said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Forestal. The bikes are incredible and the thought process that goes into each one is phenomenal.

“For a fan of cool bikes and cool tech – getting both in a single package is the dream ticket. Who knew in 2022 we’d be riding bikes with a touchscreen in the top tube? I can’t wait to see the reaction at COREbike and to see these bikes out on trails in the UK and Ireland.”

Forestal general manager, Rafael Gil-Perez Redondo, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the team at Silverfish to bring Forestal bikes to this market. Our personal relationships go way back, so we know they share our passion for mountain biking and a relentless desire to deliver the highest quality products alongside a superb customer experience.”

Forestal was founded in 2018 and has grown to be a technological leader in the bike industry. Its team bring experience and knowledge from multiple sectors including motorsports, aircraft engineering, IT development as well as the bike industry. The brand takes control of every process involved by designing, engineering, manufacturing and assembling at its proprietary facilities high up in Andorra.

The brand’s products are also tested from its base in Andorra, with a trail network designed to test mountain bikes to their fullest. As well as mountain bikes there are advanced plans to introduce gravel, road and urban bikes to the Forestal range.

Silverfish managing director Matthew Osborne added: “When we announced our investment partnership with Connection Capital in January, we explained that our strategy was to seek exciting new collaborations with outstanding international brands, Forestal is a perfect first step on this journey.”