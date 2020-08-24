Silverfish UK appoints Dawn Adams as sales manager

Share Facebook

Silverfish UK has appointed Dawn Adams as sales manager.

“We are really excited that Dawn is joining the Silverfish team,” said Silverfish UK general manager Matthew Osborne. “It’s been an interesting year for everyone but out of challenging circumstances Silverfish has emerged stronger and the business continues to grow. Adding Dawn to the team will really help us to further develop our support for customers and to meet the challenges of an evolving market in exceptional times.”

Adams spent over five years with Madison as national sales manager and then head of sales. Prior to Madison, Adams headed up sales for CNP Professional.

She said: “I’m looking forward to this exciting move and a new challenge within our ever-changing and vibrant industry! I’m delighted to be working with Silverfish and can’t wait to meet the team, and start reacquainting myself with both familiar and new customer faces around the country. I feel incredibly fortunate to work within such an exciting and positive industry – bikes as a mode of healthy transport and enjoyment, matter now more than ever.

“I love nothing more than getting to train at the incredible Olympic Velodrome in Stratford. When I’m not there you can find me in the gym, at the tennis courts or on the yoga mat but like everyone else, I have enjoyed riding out on the quieter roads this summer!”

