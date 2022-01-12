Silverfish UK secures funding for growth from Connection Capital

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Silverfish UK has announced that Connection Capital has come on board as an investor to accelerate the next phase in the distributor’s growth.

The investment by Connection Capital, along with its expertise, will enable Silverfish to unlock further growth for its existing brand partners. It will facilitate investment in leading customer support infrastructure to better serve its retail customers, and will help realise its shared ambitions around European expansion and attracting new highly desirable brands.

Business founder Darren Mabbott said: “This investment marks an exciting new chapter for the business and one which I think will open up numerous opportunities for our brand partners, retail customers and the talented team at Silverfish.”

Mabbott will remain actively involved and will be supported by newly appointed managing director Matthew Osborne, who joined the business in 2015 as general manager, and by Michael Coupland, who will act as investor director on behalf of Connection Capital.

Osborne said: “We see huge opportunity in expanding our existing brand portfolio with ambitious and complementary brand partners. Silverfish’s success to date has been built on partnering with established international brands as well as working with exciting new brands to help them realise their market potential. With the support of Connection Capital, we are well placed to add to our range of products and territories.”

Coupland added: “We are excited to be working with Silverfish. There has been a surge in interest in cycling over the past few years and we have been keen to find suitable partners in this expanding sector. The dynamism and enthusiasm of Darren and the whole team at Silverfish made them a natural choice for us, and we look forward to supporting them on their onward journey.”

Read more: End of an era: Simon Mottram on stepping down as Rapha CEO after 17 years

Established in 1999 with a select handful of progressive Canadian bike brands, Silverfish has created a unique space in the distribution market focusing on premium MTB and crossover brands and offering a unique brand partnership experience.

Currently operating across the UK, Ireland and a number of European territories, the brand portfolio includes names such as Yeti Cycles, Fox, Michelin, Race Face, SDG, Knog, Marzocchi, CushCore, Peaty’s, Ride Concepts, 100%, Easton, Birzman and Skratch Labs.