Silverfish UK strengthens marketing team with two new appointments

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Silverfish UK has strengthened its marketing team with two new appointments.

Rich Ford recently joined the team as digital marketing executive. Ford’s marketing experience includes content creation and design in publishing and, most recently, in sports retail with Pro Direct Sport. As well as handling outbound email, Ford’s remit includes looking after Silverfish’s social media channels. Outside of work, Ford can be found between the tapes of Enduro events and ripping up the local south Devon trails.

Neil Cousins steps into the role of media and sponsorship manager. Acting as the main point of contact for both trade and consumer media, as well as managing Silverfish’s roster of supported riders, Cousins has a wealth of marketing experience and has ‘cycling in his blood’ having worked at TF Tuned, Charge Bikes, Fabric and, most recently, at Muc-Off.

“Silverfish UK is a fantastic family with some amazing brands,” said Cousins, “many of which I have followed since I first started mountain biking in the late ‘80s! Having worked in retail, servicing and marketing, this role is a great opportunity to combine all the knowledge gained in over 20 years of industry experience.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into future projects and hopefully meeting my new colleagues and our brand partners in ‘real-life’ soon!”

Richard Schofield, Silverfish UK’s marketing manager, added: “Rich and Neil’s arrival is a terrific boost to our marketing capabilities. We’ve just passed a major milestone with over 200,000 social media followers across all channels, giving us the biggest reach of any UK cycling distributor.

“Having Rich on board means we’re well placed to maintain and build on that momentum. Neil’s experience will be a real help in the important task of working with the UK media to promote our brands, as well as collaborating with our many ambassadors to create compelling content.

“I’d like to warmly welcome them both to the Fish!”

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: