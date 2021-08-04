Silverfish UK website now back online

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Silverfish UK website is now fully back online and the distributor is taking orders and shipping as normal after a ‘massive’ team effort involving every part of the business and support from its IT partners.

On 2nd July, systems were affected by the major ransomware cyber-attack aimed at US software company Kaseya and its many customers around the world. Whilst no customer data was accessed or extracted, the distributor said, the attack impacted most of its stock control and order processing systems which in turn brought down its website. For a short time, email and phone communications were also put out of action.

Silverfish UK managing director Darren Mabbott said: “Everyone at the ‘Fish has pulled together and worked unbelievably hard to find temporary workarounds, to recover data, and to rebuild our systems to the point now where we are back to some kind of normality!

“I would also like to thank our customers for their incredible support and patience. We will be finding our way over the coming weeks and there may be some slight delays as we work through the backlog but we are confident that we’ll be able to keep our retailers supplied with great bikes and P&A to keep their customers riding over the busy summer months.”

Follow the distributor on social media for regular updates, speak to your Silverfish area sales manager, get in touch by phone on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: