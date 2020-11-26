Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub creates new equipment room

Share Facebook

Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub (SSEH) has announced the creation of its new equipment room.

The room will provide an extra service to customers using the Sports Performance Wind Tunnel (SPWT) by giving users the option to utilise the latest cycling products during their test sessions, from manufacturers including Kask, MET, Scott, Bioracer, Endura and more.

Apparel ranging from helmets, skinsuits, overshoes and saddles are also present in the equipment room.

The hub is also looking for more manufacturers to work with. This project gives companies the opportunity to showcase their new products and give them exposure to riders, teams and coaches. SSEH said it intends to forward any sales interest on to manufacturers.

Wind tunnel manager Gary MacDonald said: “We’re inviting professional teams, bike manufacturers and clothing brands to access state-of-the-art facilities that until now have been the preserve of only the best-funded national federations.”

