Simon Gerrans joins The Service Course leadership team as COO

Former professional cyclist Simon Gerrans has joined The Service Course on a full-time basis in the role of chief operating officer.

Alongside ex-teammate and The Service Course founder Christian Meier, Gerrans will lead operations across all aspects of the full-service cycling business ranging from retail to travel, custom bikes and food and beverage.

This follows the recent expansion of The Service Course and its sister cycling café La Fabrica, from its original location in Girona, Spain to Oslo, Norway and Wilmslow, UK, backed by riders from within the professional peloton, including Gerrans himself but also Mike Woods, Kasia Niewiadoma and Edvald Boasson Hagen, as well as Henrik “Velochef” Orre.

“I am really excited to be joining The Service Course as COO,” Gerrans said. “Christian and I were teammates when he and Amber first opened La Fabrica, so I have always paid close attention to the progress of their businesses and supported them whenever possible. After investing alongside a number of current professional riders last year, my new role as COO of the business feels like a very natural progression.

“Following my departure from the professional peloton in 2018 I spent a year working for Goldman Sachs in London. Working in an elite corporate environment for Goldman Sachs was a fantastic way to transition out of the peloton and is already proving to be an invaluable experience.

“I am now looking forward to working in a field that I am very passionate about, connecting with my network in cycling, and using my knowledge of the industry while drawing from my experience at Goldman Sachs to help The Service Course grow internationally.”

Meier added: “We are delighted to have Simon join our team. As a cyclist, he was always one of the most professional cyclists on the circuit, highly motivated with an incredible work ethic. Combine that work ethic with his recent corporate role at Goldman Sachs and he adds another layer of professionalism to our executive team.

“I always really enjoyed my time working together as teammates as our skill set complimented each other well and I am looking forward to getting back to working together to build something truly amazing as The Service Course continues to grow and develop.”