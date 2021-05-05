Singletrack World adds Lauren Jenkins to team

Share Facebook

Lauren Jenkins has joined the Singletrack World team, with a focus on daily news on singletrackworld.com.

“Lauren is a well-respected cycling journalist, with experience of working with a whole host of print and digital publications,” said publisher Mark Alker.

“Her addition to the Singletrack World team will allow our small editorial team to publish more stories to the website, increasing daily traffic and providing an even better user experience for our many members.

“Not only are excited to be able to bring more content to our readers, we’re really pleased to be bringing another woman to the team. This will make our editorial team more than 50% women – quite a claim in a media world which is still predominantly male.”

Editor Chipps added: “While many of our readers know and love us best for our lovely printed magazine, the modern age means getting stories onto the website quickly and often becomes ever more important.

“Having Lauren on the team will give us the capacity to maintain the quality of our print magazine while keeping pace with the daily demands of the internet. Plus, it’s always good to have a head full of new ideas and enthusiasm – I’m looking forward to hearing what new perspectives Lauren can bring to us.”

Jenkins said: “I can’t wait to get started with Singletrack. The team, publishers and whole ethos is refreshing, and I’ve always been a fan of how they push the boundaries with women’s mountain biking. For all of us there’s so much more we can do to make the sport more inclusive so I’m looking forward to a new adventure.”

To share your news with Jenkins and the team, please email newsdesk@singletrackworld.com.

