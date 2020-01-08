Sir Chris Hoy to attend iceBike* 2020

Sir Chris Hoy has confirmed his attendance at iceBike* 2020.

The Olympian and SiS ambassador will be at the show on 19th February to host some new product development workshops on the SiS stand at various points during the afternoon.

Retailers are reminded to register for the show now at www.icebike.co.uk/register. Hoy is not the only big-name visitors can expect to bump into, with the likes of Danny Hart, Matt Walker and Will Longden from the Madison Saracen Factory Team set to be around too.

As usual, visitors to the show can expect the same huge range of brands to speak to and loads of brand new products to see, some of which will be in the UK for the first time. The likes of Shimano, Park Tool, Thule, Kryptonite, Lazer, Elite, Saracen, Genesis and many more will be out in force, so make sure you register now.

More details will be confirmed in the coming weeks and visitors are encouraged to register now, to get all the news and information about iceBike* in the lead-up to the show.

Address:

Marshall Arena:MK

Stadium Way

Bletchley

Milton Keynes

MK1 1ST