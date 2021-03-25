Six Taiwan Excellence Award winners showcase latest innovations

Share Facebook

Taiwan Excellence hosted Taiwan’s Cycling Brands Online Product Launch today, inviting six brand representatives to promote their newest innovations.

Leonor F.M. Lin, president and CEO of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), stated that Taiwan now ranks among the top three bike exporters to 50 countries around the globe, accounting for more than 30% of all imports in these markets.

This webinar was shared by six brands – Merida, KMC, Novatec, Maxxis, Dizo Bikes and Pacific Cycles.

Merida introduced the fourth generation of its all-rounder aero bike, Reacto. This features a super-light frame with ‘excellent’ stiffness as well as offering comfort, climbing ability and aerodynamic performance. “It has [the] perfect balance between aerodynamic, comfort and weight,” said Reynaldo Ilagan, chief product manager of Merida during the webinar.

KMC focused on its e-bike series chains. The new e-bike dedicated chain made for all 12-speed e-bikes, e12, incorporates all KMC’s 12-speed chainology. “The key ingredient is our ‘Shield Tech’, a patented new riveting tech that utilizes a reinforced pin design, which significantly increases pin power,” said Adrian Bleiler, global sales manager of KMC. “We are very confident to say that it’s 25% stronger and we are the only chain manufacturer who can offer e-bike specific chains.”

Novatec presented its G24 – carbon fibre wheelset for gravel bikes, the ‘first-ever’ carbon fibre gravel wheelset coming with hookless and tubeless-ready design. Jeff Chen, chief marketing officer of the Joy Group, explained that the cassette body is convertible with the Shimano HG, Shimano 11 Speed, SRAM XDR and Campagnolo 13S systems; and the weight of G24 is 1575g per set.

In addition to G24, Chen also introduced the M30 – carbon fibre MTB wheelset, the ‘first’ carbon fibre MTB wheelset for enduro and all-mountain bikes.

Maxxis introduced its latest gravel tyre, Receptor, and new generation MTB tyre, Shorty Gen 2. “The benefit includes pattern upgrade, mud-clearing ability and size optimization,” said Frank Liu, the OEM sales manager of Maxxis. “So, if you are looking for a mid-spike tire for wet or extreme dust conditions, the new Shorty would be a great option.”

Dizo’s brand-new gravel model, Grover, made its debut in the webinar. “This lightweight carbon gravel bike is ideal for comfortable bikepacking or exciting races. It allows you to easily tackle tricky terrain,” said David Tsai, sales representative of Dizo. “Other clever details such as front and rear luggage rack, fixed mudguards and three bidon design allow you to take off for a bikepacking adventure, or commute to work in different weather conditions.”

Pacific Cycles presented two collections, including its Moove e-pedelec and Micah. “The design integrates the battery, the carriers, and it provides over 140 km of range. In general, Moove is meant to be very practical, for urban use, for commuting, for shopping and for day-to-day use,” said Stijn Deferm, a designer for Pacific Cycles. The other one is Micah: “It is the perfect companion for the elderly and people suffering from cerebral palsy, designed with adjustable handlebars, seat height, angle and position to maintain a comfortable sitting position,” said design engineer Mendu Baya.

Learn more about Taiwan Excellence here.

