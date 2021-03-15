Six Taiwan Excellence Award winners to showcase products on 25th March

Share Facebook

Six Taiwan Excellence Award winners from the bicycle industry are set to showcase their most innovative products on 25th March through Taiwan Excellence’s Youtube channel.

The event will be jointly organised by TAITRA and Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs. The participating companies will include brands such as Merida, KMC, Maxxis, Novatec, DIZO Bikes and Pacific Cycles.

Merida will introduce the fourth generation of its all-rounder aero bike, Reacto. This presentation will highlight how Merida has upgraded and optimised Reacto for a new decade, to make it the ‘most balanced racing machine on the market’.

KMC will present its e-bike solution. E-bike riders shift gears very frequently and require chains that can handle extreme loads of torque. KMC’s e-bike solution, which includes both chainrings and chains, aims to meet this need. The chainring roller seats between teeth are ‘perfectly matched’ to chain rollers for ‘exceptional component engagement’. The benefits of this ‘Chain Mate’ include higher power transmission efficiency and longer component lifespan.

Maxxis will introduce its latest gravel tyre, Receptor, and new generation MTB tyre, Shorty Gen 2. Novatec will present its G24 – carbon fiber wheelset for gravel bikes. It comes with a brand new hookless and tubeless-ready design. In addition to G24, it will also present the M30 – carbon fiber MTB wheelset – enduro.

Other emerging Taiwanese brands, such as DIZO, hold strong positions in the road bike industry. DIZO derives its name from the Taiwanese for customised, indicating that its products are made in Taiwan and tailored to customers’ needs by featuring unique and bespoke designs. In this session, DIZO’s new gravel model Grover will make its debut. Last but not least will be Pacific Cycles, a bicycle manufacturer that has been in the business for over 40 years. Pacific will present two collections, including its MOOVE e-pedelec and MICAH, which is designed for those with cerebral palsy and the elderly.

“The unique competitive advantages of Taiwan’s bike industry are robust industry hubs, an expert understanding of critical components and a supply chain that combines large-scale manufacturing with superb efficiency,” said a statement. “As a result, Taiwan is able to produce the most advanced products, while also providing competitive pricing – the perfect combination.

“Taiwan Excellence, the annual Oscars for Taiwanese companies, selects the best products for you. Save the date, join the livestream and use this opportunity to connect with top bicycle brands.”

Click here to register for Taiwan’s Top Cycling Brands Online Product Launch, and learn more about Taiwan Excellence and Taipei Cycle Online.

