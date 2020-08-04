SixSixOne launches new Radia goggle

Rebecca Morley 4th August 2020 Gear, Highlight

MTB protection brand SixSixOne has launched into a new market segment with the Radia goggle.

“Propelled in our quest to design the ultimate protective gear, the Radia goggle will deliver on the established 661 brand promise; to produce exceptional quality protection delivered at an affordable price point,” said a statement. “Protection for everyone.   The Radia will instil confidence and high-speed composure for the gravity rider; combining a great fitting lightweight chassis with a secure 40mm wide strap design. You can trust the Radia to hold your focus on the trail ahead.”

– Large and small sizes
– Perfect fit for 661 helmets
– Double density foam comfort
– 40mm strap with silicone grip for added security
– Anti-fog and anti-scratch smoke mirror lens as standard
– Tear off pegs
– Spare and option lenses available
– Tear off and roll off system available

SixSixOne is distributed in the UK by Hotlines, email: sales@hotlines-uk.com.

US MSRP $39.99, CAD $54.99, EUR €39.99, GBP £39.99.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below:

