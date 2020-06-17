Skins UK appoints Blackrocks Brand Management as master agent

Share Facebook

Skins UK has appointed Blackrocks Brand Management as master agent for the UK and Ireland.

Paul Varney, managing director at Blackrocks, said: “I am delighted to add Skins to our portfolio of performance brands. Skins is the market leader in compression, travel and recovery and we look forward to welcoming both existing and new stockist.

“Consumer demand is still high and with a new focus and clear message, the brand looks in great shape.”

Simon Goodfellow, chief commercial officer of Skins, said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to bring such a pioneering brand back to life. Following the acquisition of the brand in late 2019, we are now relaunching with the sole focus of making the best compression wear on the market. The new ranges out later this year will celebrate the successful product of the past with new technology and fabrics of today.”

For any wholesale enquiries, please contact info@blackrocks.net.

