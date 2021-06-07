Small Beer launches recycled cycling jersey with Paria

Share Facebook

Small Beer has launched an exclusive, sustainably sourced cycling jersey, with 100% of profits to be donated to mental health charity Mind.

Partnering with Paria, the design aims to brighten “even the cloudiest of rides”, with cues taken from Small Beer’s brand colours, bottle and brewing kit shapes to make up the geometric pattern. Through the partnership, both brands have worked together to produce a jersey made using Green Soul Technology, a material composed of 100% sustainable, recycled fibres that have been treated with the ‘highest standards’ of environmental dyeing and finishing processes.

Small Beer has also worked with Paria to introduce an end of life recycling scheme, where customers are invited to send old jerseys back to the retailer to be upcycled. Those who send in the old jersey their new one is replacing will be rewarded with discounts on both Small Beer and Paria’s online stores.

As part of encouraging riders to get out on the open road, Small Beer is running a competition on social media, challenging riders to tag the brand in a route on Strava that draws the shape of the Small Beer stubby bottle. The winner will receive a mixed case of Small Beer as prize.

Co-founder Felix James said: “For us, specialising in beer below 2.8% means we can bridge the gap between those extremes of ‘drinking’ and ‘not drinking’, so offering cyclists the opportunity to savour the taste of refreshing, great tasting beer without it undoing all their hard work seems like a win-win.

“We wanted to make this project as meaningful as possible to reflect the amount of care and attention we put into brewing our beer. Partnering with Paria to source 100% recycled fabric, implement an end of life scheme and donate all profits to MIND felt like a natural way to achieve that.”

Small Beer’s 100% recycled cycling jersey is available to purchase here, RRP £75 XS-XL for both men and women.

