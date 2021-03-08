Small Business Britain calls for more support and encouragement for female-led businesses

Share Facebook

Almost one-fifth of women (17%) are considering starting their own business, in a sign of a potential fresh wave of female-led start-ups that could help power the UK’s economic recovery.

Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur campaign, which commissioned the research to mark International Women’s Day, has called for more support to unlock the opportunity of female-led businesses and greater recognition of this group’s contribution to society, the economy and communities.

The research found that two-fifths of women (42%) were motivated to think about starting a business out of a passion. But the trend is also being driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and jobs; over a third (34%) of women are considering supplementing their income through a ‘side hustle’, whilst 10% were prompted by a job loss.

Reconsidering current employment as a result of the pandemic was also cited as a key factor by 17% of women, whilst 14% said they have been inspired to contribute to society.

“This research underlines that female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain and f:Entrepreneur.

“While 2021 will of course continue to be tough for small businesses, there are huge opportunities out there for women to grow and start their businesses. We saw a wave of start-up activity after the last recession, and with other figures sadly showing that women have been particularly affected by recent redundancies, I believe female-led businesses will be at the very heart of the UK’s recovery.

“We need to continue, and increase, our support for these incredible women and celebrate their amazing strength and success in the face of huge challenges.”

The f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to highlight inspiring female entrepreneurs that lead small businesses alongside a roster of other roles, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support. This year, it received a record number of applications from women to be part of its annual #ialso100 campaign.

Liza Haskell, chief administrative officer at Tide, which sponsors the f:Entrepreneur campaign, said: “We are excited to welcome the women in this years’ f:entrepreneur #ialso100 and reading their stories. Research tells us that role models are hugely powerful in empowering women to start and grow their own businesses, meaning it’s incredibly important that the stories of the inspirational women running brilliant businesses are told and shared.”

“Tide is dedicated to championing small businesses and as part of this mission we have committed to supporting 100,000 women starting out in business by the end of 2023. We are pleased to say that we are on track to meet that target and are proud to support important campaigns such as f:Entrepreneur as part of our commitment.”

Small Business minister Paul Scully added: “Supporting women entrepreneurs is essential as we build back fairer from the pandemic, levelling the playing field for people from all backgrounds in business and ensuring that Britain’s economy flourishes.”

To see the full list of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign, click here.

