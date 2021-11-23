Small firms encouraged to get involved in this year’s Small Business Saturday

Share Facebook

Small Business Saturday is returning to the UK on 4th December and small business owners across the country are being encouraged to get involved and make the most of the spotlight and celebrations.

The campaign is calling for a big show of support from the public, to celebrate the contribution of small independents across their communities, particularly throughout the pandemic.

Now in its ninth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which is free and open to all small firms.

“Small businesses work incredibly hard to serve their customers, staff and communities,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK. “They don’t ask for recognition, but they deserve it hugely, particularly for the way they go above and beyond to help people, particularly throughout this pandemic.

“Small Business Saturday is a chance to put the spotlight on amazing small businesses across the UK and celebrate their awesome achievements. Whatever your business, whatever your size and wherever you are in your journey, Small Business Saturday is for you and it is your chance to shine.”

Last year, Small Business Saturday achieved record-breaking success with an estimated £1.1 billion spent with small businesses across the UK on the day, according to estimates from principal UK supporter American Express. The campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter, with the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign, as well as 90% of local councils.

In the run-up to Small Business Saturday, 100 inspirational small businesses – the SmallBiz100 – are profiled as part of the official countdown to the campaign. A nationwide tour is also taking place to highlight and offer free business support and mentoring to entrepreneurs online and in 20 towns and cities across the UK.

“I’d encourage all small business owners across the UK to make the most of Small Business Saturday and get involved on the day,” said Tim Rundle-Wood, owner of Twoodle Co. “It’s a fantastic spotlight for small businesses and leads to a lot of important support from the public,”

“After a tough 18 months, it will also be great to celebrate the contribution of small businesses to the UK, and the overwhelming support from the public throughout the pandemic.”

Many small businesses take part in the campaign by hosting events, offering promotions and collaborating with local councils, community groups and business owners.

To get involved in Small Business Saturday 2021 visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com where free marketing packs are available. Small businesses can also get involved in the conversation online using the hashtag #SmallBizSatUK, following @SmallBizSatUK.