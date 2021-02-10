Small retailers urged to apply for this year’s Small Awards

Share Facebook

Small firms are being urged not to miss the deadline for this year’s Small Awards, a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, across all sectors.

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain, the annual awards have 11 categories ranging from longstanding family businesses and innovation-led start-ups to social enterprise champions. In particular, it recognises small businesses that actively support other firms and the broader community.

This includes several awards targeting small retailers, such as the ‘High Street Hero’ and ‘Bricks and Clicks’ awards.

Sponsored by TSB, the ‘High Street Hero’ award recognises old and new small firms that have contributed towards the success of their high street and done something ‘exceptional’ with their premises.

The ‘Bricks and Clicks’ award also recognises firms that use multiple channels with innovation and skill to develop their business. It awards businesses that demonstrate a flair for getting the most out of these channels, particularly those that use them to work with and promote other small businesses.

The Awards are open to all small businesses, even if they are currently closed due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

“The past year has been a hugely challenging time for small businesses,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain and the Small Awards.

“While all small firms deserve recognition for the way they have persevered, adapted and supported staff and communities during this pandemic, through the Small Awards we particularly want to celebrate inspiring small businesses that have been leading the way.”

Judged by a panel of enterprise experts, the winners will be announced at a virtual event in May, which temporarily replaces the traditional gala dinner.

Out of recognition of the challenging times many small firms are facing, the early bird pricing has been kept at £25 per application until the closing date.

Applications close at midnight on 28th February. To apply, visit https://thesmallawards.uk/apply.

