Smith hires Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni as general manager

Smith has appointed Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni as general manager.

Under his new role, Rinaldi Ceroni will lead the global business across all commercial channels out of the Portland headquarters, reporting to Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

“We welcome Francesco who is a highly experienced professional in the industry, with strong entrepreneurial skills and successful background,” said Trocchia.

“As we focus on executing our new business plan, we see tremendous opportunities to further develop our own core brands and I am confident that Smith will go from strength to strength under Francesco’s leadership.”

Following his tenure as bike category manager for the last few years, Jon Raymer has promoted to the new position of senior marketing manager at Smith. Under his new title, Raymer will oversee the entirety of the marketing team, social media, public relations and partnerships with contracted agencies, reporting to Rinaldi Ceroni.

In addition, Allie Flake joins the Smith team as eyewear category manager. Flake has over a decade of experience in the eyewear industry, supporting the product development at Oliver Peoples, Fox Head, ROKA Sports, and Costa Del Mar. She will report to Graham Sours, category director at Smith.

Tuomas Kronqvist has appointed Smith CFO and Ken Salvador has been promoted to senior finance manager at Smith.

