Smith launches new full-face Mainline MTB helmet

Smith Optics has launched the new full-face Mainline MTB helmet.

Designed for the elite level user, Smith’s team of product designers and engineers spent two years developing the product with informed insights from notable Rocky Mountain Enduro athletes Remi Gauvin, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, and Jesse Melamed. The Smith-sponsored team was crucial in formulating and refining the construction, design, features and aesthetics of the DH-certified (ASTM F1952) enduro helmet, the brand said.

The Mainline is available in three colourways, including a Sea to Sky inspired version, which will be worn by the Rocky Mountain Enduro team throughout the season. It is comprised of proven, lightweight in-mould construction featuring complete Koroyd coverage to provide integrated skeletal structure and complete ventilated protection.

The addition of a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) lining reduces rotational forces that the brain is exposed to during oblique impacts to the head. Smith helmets are created to efficiently absorb direct impacts, and when combined with MIPS, the helmet liner is separated from the head by a low-friction slip plane that allows the head to slide during impact and may reduce instances of traumatic brain injuries.

Featuring 21 optimised vents, the Mainline utilises internal air channels that combine with open intake and exhaust ports to maximise ventilation and breathability, while AirEvac channels promote airflow to prevent fogging when worn with goggles.

Three sets of uniquely sized cheek pads, two sets of uniquely sized crown liners, and two unique neck rolls are included with each helmet. The performance pads are all comprised of hybrid X-Static and XT2 anti-bacterial materials. All components can be easily removed for cleaning. Additional features include an adjustable visor and D-ring chinstrap fastener.

The Mainline (MSRP $300) is available exclusively at select speciality bike retailers beginning early June 2020, and online at smithoptics.com in early August 2020.

