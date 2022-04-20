Smith promotes Mark Phares to global general manager

Share Facebook

Smith has promoted Mark Phares to global general manager of the eyewear and helmet brand.

Phares most recently held the position of VP of global sales for Smith and has over 20 years of combined experience with the company in various roles. His background within the outdoor and active lifestyle industries, leadership qualities, and passion for the brand positions Phares to continue to grow Smith, and sister brand Suncloud, across all market categories.

He reports directly to Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni, newly appointed and effective 1st June, president and chief commercial officer for the North American market of Safilo Group, and president of Smith.

“I am genuinely honoured and humbled by such an opportunity,” said Phares. “While the past few years have been plagued with headwinds around the globe in all industries, under Francesco’s leadership, the Smith team has managed to flourish and accomplish things together that most companies would wish for in the best of conditions.

“This brand is ingrained in my DNA, and with the passing of the torch I look forward to continuing to see it rise to its true potential with the support of the unmatched Smith family.”

Rinaldi Ceroni added: “I am extremely proud to see Mark taking the role of global general manager. The future for Smith and Suncloud could not be in better hands, as Mark truly represents the true essence of our brands, which are a reflection of our amazing people!”

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 57 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is known for pioneering advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies.

Phares can be reached at mark.phares@smithoptics.com.