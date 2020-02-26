Smith revamps MTB range for 2020

Share Facebook

Smith has revamped its MTB range for 2020.

The new Attack MTB glasses add to Smith’s collection of performance eyewear with an interchangeable shield-style sunglass featuring a 7×4 toric lens curvature. “The extended lens profile across the cheeks offers a wrapped silhouette for expanded face and eye coverage while riding among trees and brush,” said a statement.

“Incorporating the use of brow and cheek bars built directly into the shield, the Attack MTB design minimizes facial damage from an exposed lens edge in case of impact. The addition of a relief between the brow bar and the lens also promotes airflow for proper ventilation while climbing to minimise fogging and sweat build up.”

The Attack MTB is offered in a non-polarised ChromaPop bright sun lens option, as well as a secondary ChromaPop non-mirrored Low Light Amber lens.

The Forefront 2 is a full-coverage helmet for all-mountain riders who demand “superior protection, wearability, ventilation and eyewear integration”. Smith has continued its use of lightweight in-mould construction featuring Koroyd to provide integrated skeletal structure and ventilated protection. The use of Koroyd has been extended into the back of the helmet, and the helmet also features a camera and light mount, plus three-way adjustable visor for eyewear integration and goggle storage.

The Session helmet is designed for trail riders that demand the “balance of style, protection and ventilation”. Koroyd ventilated technology is featured in strategic, zonal impact areas for safeguarded coverage. The top of the helmet also offers airports that combine with internal air channels for airflow and ventilation. The Session also includes a camera and light mount compatibility in addition to its three-position adjustable visor.

The new Convoy is a “classic bike helmet for the everyday rider”. Offered in four unique shell sizes for an exceptional custom fit, the lightweight silhouette supports elevated protection wrapped in Smith’s signature style.

All three helmets are offered exclusively with a MIPS lining. Each model also includes ultra-light single layer webbing, VaporFit adjustable fit system, and Smith’s proprietary AirEvac system. Like all of Smith’s helmets promoting ultimate eyewear integration, engineered eyewear storage has been added to each helmet to hold glasses and goggles in place when removed from the face.

Smith’s newest assortment of helmets and eyewear will be available from February 2020 at select speciality retailers and online.