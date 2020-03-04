Smith updates road helmet collection for 2020

Share Facebook

Smith has updated its road helmet collection for 2020.

The Trace maintains its position as the “pinnacle all-round helmet to weather long rides and steep climbs”. With optimised performance and protection details, Smith has said it is continuing its use of lightweight in-mould construction by fully surrounding the interior of the helmet in Koroyd to absorb more energy during direct and angled impacts.

The Network helmet offers tuned protection in a lightweight shell with in-mould Aerocore construction featuring Koroyd ventilated technology in strategic, zonal impact areas. It also has a removable visor and light mount compatibility. Both the Network and Trace helmets will be available in a new Viz Collection of bike helmets.

The new Signal helmet is “ideal for daily protection” in a lightweight silhouette that contours to the head. Built for the everyday rider and offered in four unique shell sizes, the Signal provides an “exceptional custom fit with elevated protection wrapped in Smith’s signature style”.

All three helmets are offered exclusively with a MIPS lining and each model also includes single layer webbing, VaporFit adjustable fit system and Smith’s AirEvac system.

Smith’s newest helmets and eyewear will be available March 2020 at select speciality retailers and online.