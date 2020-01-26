Some of the best products on show at COREbike 2020

BikeBiz contacted various distributors and brands to gather all the latest products at CORE

HOTLINES

WTB

Using the new online Fit Right System, visitors to COREbike can see how easy it is to find the perfect fitting WTB saddle and Hotlines will even ship one out to you FOC to prove the system works!

Rather than trying to persuade customers to use memory foam pads and other devices in-store, dealers can just take a quick measurement of the customer’s wrist and plug it into the online app via the WTB website. You can then give a recommendation on saddle models and correct width, based on riding style and anatomy. The system works on the principle that correlations exist between different parts of the body that hold true for the vast majority of us. More information can be found at the Fit Right microsite www.wtb.com/fitright.

Free saddles will be limited in number so be sure to pay a visit early.

Representatives from WTB will also be on hand to chat saddles, rims and tyres, along with having their brand-new gravel tyre on display. Designed to increase confidence while you’re pushing the limits of gravel, this latest tread fits nicely into the WTB range.

Rondo

MY20 sees Polish brand Rondo refine the design of the award-winning RUUT and HVRT platforms as well as introducing two new models. The BOGAN ST offers bike packing performance on and off-road, comfort over distance and ingenious features inspired by the needs of real-world travellers.

Riders looking for a slightly more conventional all-road machine, the MUUT may be just what they’re looking for. Think of it as a modern touring bike, equally perfect for long-distance commuting or comfy backroad adventuring.

Of course, both new bikes feature Rondo’s innovative Vario geometry made possible by the Twin-Tip fork.

Ragley Bikes

Once again Ragley will be using COREbike to launch its entire MY20 range. With only good things said about the 2019 range (MBR: Marley 9/10, Cycling Plus: Trig 4.5/5, off.road.cc: Piglet 4/5, MBUK: Blue Pig 4/5) the bikes have received just subtle tweaks to keep them up to date and on the money.

There are two notable additions to the line-up that are set to raise the bar when it comes to spec and performance for 2020, but you’ll need to wait until January 26th to find out exactly what these are!

ISON

Halo

UK wheel brand Halo proudly heads into its 20th year of business with the addition of more category-leading products.

With the advent of Shimano’s Micro Spline being open to more third-party brands as of January 2020, Halo is proudly one of the few brands to be able to offer a hub solution from the get-go. The Micro Spline design has 23 rectangular splines that allow for the use of a multi-part cassette with a 10-tooth cog, which is what Shimano’s 12-speed mountain bike cassettes use. With only a very limited number of licences initially issued to manufacturers, Shimano has now made it much easier for brands to produce compatible driver bodies. Halo has been collaborating with sister company Identiti to offer OEM hubs which utilise Micro Spline and the first will be available aftermarket in the new year. Additional Micro Spline hub offerings from Halo are in production and we expect to see a full range solely under the Halo name in spring 2020.

Halo is also launching its new gravel and road plus tyre range in a variety of colours and sizes in the new year. Designed in-house, Halo’s new tyre range offer tubeless capabilities, multi-compounds and intelligent tread designs. The three tyres – GXC, GXR and RXR – cater for all conditions able to be tackled on a modern gravel and road plus bike.

The team from Halo will be located in the Ison Distribution rooms – Indianapolis and Hungaroring – at Whittlebury Hall.

SILVERFISH

Mondraker

COREbike gives the UK bike trade the chance to get up close with the new Crafty Carbon, Mondraker’s revolutionary e-bike which set a new standard for performance and overall category weight. Available in three models, the 29in wheeled MTB is the first full e-MTB to be below the coveted sub 20kg barrier and with an unstoppable performance package, it is backed up without any compromises in any areas.

Birzman

Birzman is an established brand with riders and mechanics. Its high-quality tools and award-winning tool boxes continue to grow in popularity. COREbike sees the brand displaying a range of new tools perfect for any workshop or toolbox including a new home or trackside bike stand, internal cable routing guides, tubeless specific tools and a full range of e-bike motor tools, helping to make sure every workshop is capable of servicing this growing sector. On top of new tools, you’ll also be able to view its firm favourites and an expanded track pump range.

Knog Plug

The Plug is the everyday bike light, for everybody and every ride.

The new Knog Plug light harkens back to Knog’s roots; using on over moulded TPU outer in four, fun colours, packed with fresh technology the Plug is your new riding friend. A domed rear lens and cut-outs in the front light body help improve side visibility and make sure this light packs a punch. Even with all of the light being dispersed by the Plug lights, riders don’t need to sweat the battery life of their lights. Thanks to Knog’s battery development in all of their lights big, the Plug is conveniently USB rechargeable, so you never need to worry about batteries ever again.

Michelin

Building on the success of the Wild Enduro range, Michelin enters the new year with the introduction of new performance tubeless road tyres. The result of years of testing and development, the new range is perfect for riders looking to go wider, faster and further. 2020 also sees the brand maintain its focus on the urban rider and battery-assisted market with the Protek tyre range and E-Wild off-road e-MTB tyres continuing to gain traction.

Various other Silverfish-distributed brands, including 100%, Marzocchi, Race Face, Ride Concepts and SDG will also be showcasing new products at the show.

ZYROFISHER

Bell Descender Goggles

With the killer combination of being lightweight, well ventilated, and having universal helmet compatibility—the Descender is everything you need on the mountain, and nothing you don’t. Multi-layer face foam that is specially shaped to contour around your face and nose provides the perfect seal. A premium jacquard strap with a wide layer of silicone keeps your goggles where you put them, no matter how hard you ride. A specially-designed lightweight frame provides a wide and tall field of view through the high-quality lens, and the strategically-placed surrounding vents keep your head cool and your confidence high all the way to the finish line.

EVOC Bike Packing Range

Bigger adventures with mountain, gravel or racing bikes require more equipment and storage space on the bike itself. The more demanding the terrain, the tighter the handlebar, frame and saddlebags must be attached to ensure riding fun, flow and safety. The brand new collection of EVOC’s 2020 on-bike packs made of robust, waterproof materials guarantees quick attachment and clever positioning of equipment. The cooperation with fastener specialist BOA ensures uncompromising hold of the Handlebar Pack Boa and Seat Pack Boa – even with dropper and aero seat posts.

Hiplok

Hiplok is introducing the ANKR, a revolutionary ground and wall anchor designed as a fixing point for the secure storage of bikes inside or outside. ANKR has a unique easy-fit design meaning it can easily be relocated if required at a later date, without compromising on security. Built from premium hardened steel, ANKR is both motorcycle and bicycle Gold Sold Secure. RRP £69.99.

Panaracer Race A Evo 4 Folding Race Tyre

The new Evolution of our best-selling road tyre has arrived. The Race A Evo4s new “All Contact Tread Shape” has been re-engineered to accommodate wider rim widths to continue to deliver superior grip and low rolling resistance.

Panaracer’s new ZSG Compound further reduces the low rolling resistance of the previous ZSG compound by 10%. In addition, grip in all weather conditions has been improved by 20% over the previous generation. We’ve further enhanced the ZSG compound by significantly increase the compound’s resistance to cuts out on the road.

The SRAM barista will again be available for all your coffee needs, in exchange all we ask is that you give generously to World Bicycle Relief.

The ZyroFisher Bike Division will be available throughout the show to take retailers through the BMC, Argon 18 and Look bike ranges, discussing everything from technical specs to how to become a stockist.