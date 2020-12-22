Specialist cycling insurer Bikmo partners with BikeRegister

Share Facebook

Specialist cycling insurer Bikmo has partnered with BikeRegister.

The business is the official insurance partner to British Cycling and provides cover to thousands of riders across the UK. BikeRegister is the UK’s national bike marking and registration scheme. Officially approved by the police and used by every force across the UK, it now has 872,891 active members with 996,252 bikes registered on its system.

Riders can register their bikes on the national database for free and then purchase one of the permanent marking or UV covert kits via the website. New and existing BikeRegister members will be able to access a quick and easy quote for Bikmo insurance on their registration journey or via their account. From here, they will have access to exclusive pricing on Bikmo’s policies.

Similarly, customers who purchase a new policy with Bikmo will have easy access to join BikeRegister’s national network via their policy confirmation email. All customers will also enjoy a 15% discount on marking kits.

“We are really excited to announce a brand new partnership with BikeRegister,” said David George, CEO of Bikmo. “Having seen a notable increase in bike thefts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting riders’ bikes from theft has never been so important.

“By joining forces with the UK’s national bike marking scheme, we hope to offer both of our communities the opportunity to gain complete peace of mind at discounted prices.”

James Brown, managing director of BikeRegister, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Bikmo at this exciting time for cycling in the UK. Our aims have always been to protect cyclists’ prize possessions and help the police tackle cycle crime, and this partnership will put us in a stronger position than ever to achieve these goals.

“We have been aware of Bikmo for some time, and admired its progress with interest. We are excited to now be able to bring Bikmo’s market-leading policies to our customers.”

