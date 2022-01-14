Specialized introduces new S-Works 7 Lace shoe

Share Facebook

Specialized has introduced its new S-Works 7 Lace shoe.

The shoe takes the World Tour performance of the S-Works 7 and combines it with laces to create one of Specialized’s most supple and adaptable uppers for next-level fit, said the brand, combined with its Body Geometry technology for optimum foot, knee, and ankle alignment.

By utilising laces, the shoe offers 12 separate points of tension adjustment to dial in the perfect hold across the entire foot, while the removal of plastic hardware allows the engineered mesh upper to seamlessly adapt to more foot shapes for a sublime, supple fit, said the brand.

The removal of plastic hardware also removes considerable weight, said Specialized, with the S-Works 7 Lace weighing 236 grams (one shoe, size 44), so you’ll be ‘looking good and feeling good when the road points uphill’.

The foundation for all this is the technology pioneered for the S-Works 7. The Powerline carbon outsole, Specialized’s lightest and stiffest outsole ever, creates the ideal platform for power delivery. Its PadLock heel comfortably holds the rear of your foot, while the engineered mesh upper ensures every watt is sacred.

“The human body evolved to walk, not pedal, which leads to power-robbing foot collapse, misalignment of the foot, knee, and hip, as well as “hot foot” in traditional cycling shoes,” said a Specialized statement. “Body Geometry shoes, including the new S-Works 7 Lace, solve these problems with three patented technologies to deliver a pain-free increase in power that’s validated by scientific testing and two decades of well-documented ass-kicking.”

Specialized’s saddles come in multiple widths, ergonomic shapes, and with cutouts to support your weight with your sit bones, not soft tissue. Innovative materials manage soft tissue pressure, protecting blood flow and nerves.

The saddles use innovative shapes and materials like MIMIC to dramatically reduce pressure in soft tissue. And by 3D printing Mirror saddles from a liquid polymer, Specialized said it can infinitely tune density in a way impossible with foam, creating a hammock effect for unprecedented sit bone support.