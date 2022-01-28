Specialized UK confirms direct-to-consumer sales will launch next month 

Share Facebook

Specialized has confirmed that direct-to-consumer sales will launch next month in the UK.

On Thursday (January 27th), news emerged from the US market that Specialized would be offering direct online sales to customers from the start of February, but there was no official announcement on the UK market.

Following the announcement of the development in the US, the UK wing of Specialized has now confirmed that it too will be offering online sale and delivery services from February 1st.

The latest development in the Specialized business model will come with three major details – the Ship to Home option, Specialized Delivery, and Pedal The Planet forward.

Ship to Home

The Ship to Home offer will let customers choose their bike and ship it to their desired location, pre-built with minimal assembly. A Rider Care Specialist will then be available to offer over-the-phone advice for assembly, while Specialized retailers can also help following delivery.

Specialized Delivery

The new premium delivery service, called Specialized Delivery, will let customers order their bike directly to their chosen destination, and a professional technician will then ensure the bike fits and is properly set up. They will then register the bike, go over basic maintenance, and stay with the customer while they go for a spin.

Pedal the Planet Forward

Specialized said the new delivery options are part of a larger initiative to get bikes to as many people as possible, encouraging cycling as transportation and as a way of life.

The company added: “As always, your trusted Specialized retailer will be there to guide you if you prefer to shop in store and ensure that you have a great experience for a lifetime of riding.”

The delivery service will also be complimented by ‘The Service Charter,’ a new Specialized initiative that will let customers access warranty services at any Specialized retailer, regardless of where they purchased their bike.

Any warranty service will come at no cost to the rider, and the retailer will be credited for any labour they need to do.

Specialized UK had planned to unveil the new service as it launched on February 1st, but decided to bring forward the announcement after the publication of details from the US market.