Specialized UK offering up to 50% off selected helmets when riders trade in their old one

Specialized UK is offering riders up to 50% off selected Specialized helmets when they trade in their old one at one of its retailers, as part of its helmet amnesty.

The company is calling on riders to assess the condition and the age of their helmets, recommending that riders always wear one whether they’re cycling on the road, the trails, or just popping to the shops. It also recommends a new helmet roughly every three years.

From 9am today, Specialized UK is offering riders up to 50% off selected Specialized helmets when they trade in their old one. Riders can save 50% against the SRP on the S-Works Prevail II Vent, Ambush and Ambush Comp, and 30% against the SRP on Gambit, Mode, Propero III, Mio MIPS, Echelon II MIPS, Chamonix MIPS, Centro LED and Align II.

This offer is available whilst stocks last at Specialized retailers (excluding Evans Cycles). Head to Specialized.com to find your nearest Specialized retailer.

Independent body Virginia Tech rates Specialized helmets amongst the safest in the world with several awarded the top 5-star (‘best available’) score, including the Tactic 4, Align II, Mode, Prevail II Vent, Echelon II, Ambush and S-Works Evade.

Specialized UK launched direct-to-consumer sales from the start of this month, confirming the news following an announcement of the development in the US.

The latest development in the Specialized business model will come with three major details – the Ship to Home option, Specialized Delivery, and Pedal The Planet forward.

The Ship to Home offer will let customers choose their bike and ship it to their desired location, pre-built with minimal assembly. Specialized Delivery will let customers order their bike directly to their chosen destination, and a professional technician will then ensure the bike fits and is properly set up.

Specialized said the new delivery options are part of a larger initiative to get bikes to as many people as possible, encouraging cycling as transportation and as a way of life.