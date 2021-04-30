Specialized UK partners with Ecolamp for e-bike battery recycling initiative

Share Facebook

Specialized UK has announced a new nationwide recycling scheme to tackle battery recycling for electric bikes.

In the UK, sales of Specialized Turbo e-bikes have more than tripled in the last two years alone. To get ahead of the potential long-term impact of e-bike batteries before their end of life, the business has established a nationwide partnership with Ecolamp.

Ecolamp Recycling Solutions ensure that 100% of all the battery packs provided to them are recycled, and that none of the material goes to landfill.

In March, Specialized announced a partnership with US-based recycling start-up Redwood Materials. Starting first in the US by the end of 2021, Specialized will work with Redwood to reclaim and recycle materials and components as well as consult on design practices in future product development to optimise for reuse at end-of-life. The programme is expected to roll out in other countries in 2022.

“Specialized was founded with the mission to inspire riders everywhere,” said a statement. “For nearly half a century, one goal has remained constant; deliver the safe, high performing, long-lasting bikes and equipment.

“[This] announcement with Ecolamp will build a foundation in the UK market for this work, supporting our global commitment as we work toward the effective re-use and recycling of everything we create.”