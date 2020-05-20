Spektrum launches first range of performance sunglasses

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Swedish sustainable sports brand Spektrum has launched its first range performance sunglasses.

Comprising of four styles, each frame is designed to provide optimum visual protection from the elements using sustainably sourced materials from renewable, plant-based sources.

Using a natural, bio-based Grilamid material, made from castor oil, Spektrum offers environmentally friendly frames that are “remarkably light, durable and flexible – without compromising on quality – to deliver second-to-none performance in the mountains and beyond”. Built for high-level endurance, the new performance eyewear offers protection and comfort against harmful rays.

The range features fully adjustable temple tips, as well as non-slip rubber arms and exchangeable rubber nose pads. For optimal clear, visual clarity, Spektrum uses an advanced hydrophobic coating to repel water and moisture from the lenses.

Exclusively produced by Carl Zeiss Optics, Spektrum offers a variation of high-performance lens tints and its anti-shatter lens technology and scratch-resistant coating also ensure the eyes are protected.

Blankster

“Offering the highest level of lightweight protection and comfort, the Blankster’s streamlined frame and lens shape is optimised to halt rays from the sun before they reach your eyes. An ergonomic, wrap-around design enhances speed and performance – regardless if you’re running, walking or biking. Available in either black or moss green with a variety of lens options and offering the highest quality visual protection, the Blankster is primed and ready to be your go-to outdoor essential.”

Kall

“With its wider, tilted shape, Kall is not only stylish but doesn’t compromise on reliability or function to offer superior visual protection. Designed with both the amateur and professional runner in mind, Kall is built to withstand intense or high-endurance exposure providing prolonged visual contrast and image definition of sublime quality.”

Anjan

“Style and function collide with the Anjan’s angular, hexagonal shape. A supremely stylish option that won’t let you down, the striking design complements a range of face shapes whilst performance lenses from Carl Zeiss provide ultimate UV-protection and maximum clarity. The interchangeable lenses guarantee the very best visual comfort against high reflections, as well as colour and image definition whether you’re trekking through a forest or manoeuvring your way down a mountain.”

Blank

“Blank offers the highest level of lightweight comfort and protection. Crafted to improve performance and speed, thanks to its functional, yet striking, wrap-around design, Blank crafted to withstand even the toughest of climates whilst delivering exceptional fit and durability thanks to Spektrum’s essential features and class-leading lens technology.”

Prices:

Blankster: from £119

Kall: from £85

Anjan: from £85

Blank: from £119

Spektrum’s frames can be purchased direct from https://www.spektrumsports.com/en/store.