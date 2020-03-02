SPIUK returns to the UK with new dealer-direct model

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SPIUK Apparel is returning to the UK with a new dealer-direct business model.

SPIUK aims to provide cyclists with kit that enables them to push their limits. It returns to the country believing it has developed “both as a brand and a product” over the past few years and firmly believes that its MY20 range is “the best we have ever had”.

Chris Taylor, SPIUK UK sales manager, said: “Highlights from SPIUK’s MY20 range are the new Eleo, Korben and Profit Aera helmets, which have been attracting a lot of attention for their stylish modern design and their keen commercial price-points.”

“In addition, the footwear category continues to grow from strength to strength with an extensive range of Road Cycling footwear the includes the new Aldama and Mountain Bike with the new Aldapa. SPIUK also offers a selection of Triathlon and Leisure models.”

“In addition to creating world-class cycling product SPIUK is actively focused on marketing to help ensure success in the UK, as we see in many other territories. The development of our dealer direct strategy will enable us to support retailers in a more reactive and mutually beneficial manner, with various POS, product training and stock-in options available to suit your needs.”

Taylor can be reached via chris@spiuk.com.