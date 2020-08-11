Sport Aberdeen signs up to free bike maintenance scheme

Share Facebook

A local charity has become the first in Aberdeen to sign up to the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme.

Adventure Aberdeen, part of charity Sport Aberdeen, recently launched its new in-house bike maintenance service and will now be offering limited free places, alongside its full offering, to those who may not usually have access to these services.

The Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme, funded by the Scottish Government and delivered through Cycling UK, offers free cycle repair and maintenance up to the value of £50 per person.

Repair and maintenance work will take place at Adventure Aberdeen Kingswells. Details of how to book your place and a full list of services available, with prices, can be found here.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen head of sport and active communities, said: “Giving everyone in Aberdeen access to cycle maintenance is an extremely positive step towards seeing more people, of all ages and abilities, take part in physical activity and I hope that our new offering, and the scheme, will be widely used.

“Whether you are a budding cyclist, just starting out or have rediscovered a love for the sport during the lockdown, it is our hope that by enabling, and encouraging, more people to participate in safe cycling we can play our part in creating a healthier and greener Aberdeen.”

