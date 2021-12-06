Sportful, Peter Sagan announce ten-year collaboration

Share Facebook

Peter Sagan and Sportful have signed a ten-year collaboration, continuing their long time relationship into 2022 and beyond.

The partnership between Sagan and Sportful is founded both on a personal and professional level. The Italian brand has worked closely with Sagan during most of his career achievements – his World Championship titles, the victories at Flanders and Roubaix, the Ciclamino jersey at the Giro d’Italia and his multiple Green Jerseys at the Tour de France.

Sportful said it is proud to continue this collaboration with Sagan as he dons the Team TotalEnergies jersey for 2022.

“The relationship with Peter has always been above all on a human level rather than just a professional one,” said Sportful’s Dario Cremonese. “Bound with him for ten more years is by any means an important step but definitely a natural one for those who know what type of connection Peter has with the company owners and employees.

“It’s always a pleasure to greet him and have him with us, and knowing that we will be able to do it for the next ten years – along with many other initiatives we have in store – is a motive of pride as well as an outstanding privilege.”

The agreement represents a milestone for the history of the Italian brand which has worked closely with many cycling champions over the decades, but said it has never before has bonded so deeply with a sport figure.

Sagan added: “I’m really happy and proud to be part of the Sportful family. The relationship established over the years with the Cremonese – especially with Dario and Alessio – goes beyond sport results and it’s something I value really special and unique.

The company has always shown outstanding confidence in me and I’m truly grateful about that. Sure enough over the next 10 years we will keep having fun and do great stuff together, as we already did in the past.”