Sportful to be official sponsor of Sea Otter Europe’s Girona Gravel Ride

Sportful is to be the official sponsor of the Girona Gravel Ride of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental.

The brand has created a limited edition Supergiara jersey that will be given to all race participants.

The Girona Gravel Ride is a “great option for those who like gravel in moderate distances and with routes that don’t require great effort”, said Sea Otter Europe organisers. Spanning 78 km and with 770 metres of elevation gain, the route passes through Girona and can be combined with a visit to the cycling festival on the same weekend.

Garmin will be the official technology sponsor of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental 2021, exhibiting its latest innovations and answering queries from visitors about its products.

Sea Otter Europe has also presented the sporting programme for the 2021 festival, which can be found here.

