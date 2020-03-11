Spurcycle launches new Compact Bell

Share Facebook

Spurcycle has launched its new Compact Bell.

Optimised for flat bars, the Compact Bell is the follow-up ringer to the original bell that was Kickstarted in 2013.

First shown to at the Sea Otter Classic last spring, the new bell has been amended with a 50% slimmer mount and trim lever which allows better integration with many brake, shifter and dropper levers. It is intended for use with mountain bike, commuter, e-bikes or any other bike that uses a 22.2mm diameter bar.

The new Compact Bell features a brass alloy dome with black DLC coating, a composite nylon lever and mount and a fixed 22.2 diameter clamp.

Spurcycle’s Compact Bell is available now at spurcycle.com and will also be stocked and available through Spurcycle’s dealer network.