SQlab expands range with two new saddles

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SQlab has expanded its range by launching a new line of saddles.



The M-D line comfort saddles are based on the pre-existing 602 Ergolux Active and 621 Active, and have been developed – together with medical experts – to create the ‘ideal pressure distribution over the saddle’.



“This provides maximum relief for the sensitive areas of our body, one of the conditions for riding as comfortably as possible,” said an SQlab statement. “The M-D Line stands for Maximised Dip and features a single elevated level at the back. The elevation distributes the body weight over the sit bones and significantly relieves the pressure of the perineum.

The new line consists of two saddles, the 602 M-D Active and 621 M-D Active. The 602 M-D Active is designed for trekking bikes with a moderate or upright sitting position. The 621 version, meanwhile, is said to be perfectly suited for comfortable city bikes with a slightly forward or an upright sitting position.

“The current 602 and 621 models by SQlab are not unfamiliar products in the cycling shops, already designed with SQlab’s Active and Ergolux technology,” continued the SQlab statement. “But some cyclists require extra pressure relief during their rides. For the 602 M-D Active, the renewed shape with a single elevated level provides up to 15% more relief of the sensitive areas. The new 621 M-D Active will replace the 621 Active and provides 5% more pressure relief than the old model.”