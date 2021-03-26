SQlab introduces new Stuby grips

Share Facebook

SQlab has introduced a new pair of grips with integrated bar ends, the SQlab Stuby.

“While Innerbarends bring the hands inside and thus improve aerodynamics on long and straight routes, the classic bar ends of the Stuby grips have the advantage that, when going uphill, more power can be brought to the pedal by pulling on the outside of the handlebars,” said a statement.

“This applies to pedalling in a standing as well as a sitting position. Nevertheless, even on long and straight routes, the strain on the hand, but also on the shoulder and neck, can be changed and reduced by gripping the bar ends. This is where the great advantage of the Stuby form comes into play: the bar ends can be gripped far back due to the unusual shape, which makes the back inclination more upright.”

At the same time, SQlab added, the Stuby bar ends can also be held like conventional grips, making the sitting position a ‘little more sporty’. As a result, the Stuby grip offers many different grasping options despite its compact design.

