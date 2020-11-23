Squire achieves BSI IoT Kitemark for a bike lock

Share Facebook

British security manufacturer Squire has achieved the new BSI Internet of Things (IoT) Kitemark for a bike lock.

Additionally, Squire has achieved the Secure Digital Applications Kitemark for its Inigma digital security operating system in bike locks, padlocks and cylinders.

Certification to the BSI Kitemark for the Internet of Things (Residential) has been achieved for Squire’s Inigma range of cycle security products – BL1 D-lock, FL1 folding lock and IC1 integrated lock and chainset. The Kitemark certification scheme for the IoT was developed in response to the growth of internet-connected products, providing a way for consumers to identify IoT devices that are safe, secure and functional.

Squire’s BL1, FL1 and IC1 smart cycle locks work by using a smartphone and Bluetooth connection. They allow cyclists to lock and unlock their bike via the Inigma app download, which is available on the app store or Google Play.

“Achieving the BSI Kitemark certification is testament to both the hard work and investment made in Squire’s Inigma system to ensure the function and security are of the highest standard for customers,” said CEO John Squire. “Our Inigma digital technology is designed by us to take lock security to the very highest level. That’s why we’re proud to achieve the BSI Kitemark which reflects our premium brand status for ‘toughness guaranteed’.”

David Mudd, global digital product certification director at BSI, added: “In achieving the Kitemark for the IoT for its Inigma range of cycle locks, Squire has shown to its customers that it has adopted the latest connected technologies to improve their user experience responsibly and effectively. Customers can use these smart locks with the confidence that the appropriate cybersecurity controls are in place and will be through their intended life, which is a great “first” for the bike lock industry.

“Additionally, by achieving the Secure Digital Applications Kitemark, Squire has demonstrated that its Inigma digital operating system, used for controlling bike locks, padlocks and cylinders, has been designed with security as a prime consideration with effective cybersecurity controls embedded throughout. These achievements show how Squire continues to be at the forefront of lock making in the digital age.”

The Inigma range of locks is available exclusively through Ison Distribution.

