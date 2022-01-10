Squire appoints Neil Hudson as two-wheel brand development manager

Share Facebook

British security specialist Squire has appointed Neil Hudson as its two-wheel brand development manager.

Hudson will have responsibility for elevating the Squire brand across the cycle and motorcycle markets. He brings a lifelong passion for mountain biking and the great outdoors to his new role, and will work closely with distributors to expand Squire’s dealer network across the UK.

With a background in design and marketing, Hudson is looking to develop new marketing strategies across all media platforms, as well as supporting new product development and product launches.

He said: “I’m very excited to join the Squire team. Having the opportunity to bring my personal experience and passion for cycling to two-wheel sectors and working with such an iconic British security brand, it’s a great fit. I’m very much looking forward to being part of Squire’s growth plans.”

Hudson will be managing Squire’s presence at UK and international bicycle and motorcycle festivals and exhibitions. He’ll also be developing Squire’s partnership with Squire’s two-wheel brand ambassador, adventure motorcycling legend Nick Sanders MBE.

Additionally, Hudson is a qualified mountain bike instructor with a background in sports coaching, outdoor education and outdoor guiding in Norway.

The Squire name has been at the forefront of lock making since 1780 with a great British history carried down through eight generations. The brand has been making cycle locks since the 1960s and motorcycle locks since the 1930s.

