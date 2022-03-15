Squire launches new Stronghold cycle security range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British security manufacturer Squire has launched its toughest ever Stronghold cycle security range, achieving the Sold Secure Bicycle Diamond and Gold standards.

The range will be unveiled at COREbike on the Ison Distribution stand Indianapolis/Hungaroring, taking place from 20th-22nd March at Whittlebury Hall.

Designed for e-bikes and all high-end cycles, the new Stronghold cycle range includes D-lock (D16/230), folding lock (FL/850) and integrated lock and chain set (IC/850).

The Stronghold D-lock (D16/230) is Sold Secure Bicycle Diamond approved. Features include a tough 16mm hardened boron steel shackle, hardened steel lock body, 6-pin cylinder with over 500,000 key differs, ultra-secure restricted key system and personal key card to prevent unauthorised copying of keys.

The Stronghold integrated lock and chain set (IC/850) is also Sold Secure Bicycle Diamond approved. It features a 10mm square hardened alloy steel 850mm long chain, integrated hardened steel lock body with hardened steel body, 6-pin cylinder with over 500,000 differs, ultra-secure restricted key system and personal key card.

Squire’s new Stronghold folding lock (FL/850) combines tough performance with functional convenience. Compact, easy to carry and Sold Secure Bicycle Gold approved, features include 5mm hardened boron steel links, 6-pin cylinder with over 500,000 differs, ultra-secure restricted key system and personal key card. It can be neatly packed into its own carrying bracket and safely secured to the bike frame with a strap.

Read more: Storskogen UK takes majority stake in Extra UK

The Squire name has been at the forefront of lock making since 1780 with a history carried down through eight generations. It has been making cycle locks since the 1960s. From easy to carry retractable cable locks to the Sold Secure D-locks, heavy-duty padlock and chainsets, ground and wall anchors and smart bike locks, all carry Squire’s personal 10-year guarantee as standard.

For further information, see Squire’s new video on Stronghold cycle security, contact Squire on 01902 308050, visit www.squirelocks.co.uk or email neilh@henry-squire.co.uk.