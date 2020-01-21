Squire secures cycle alliance with Ison Distribution

A new partnership between two top names in the cycling industry will see Squire’s Bikelok cycle security being distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution.

Squire’s Bikelok range of Sold Secure rated combination locks, cables, chains, D-locks, lock and chainsets, and wall and ground anchors is now available via Ison Distribution to independent bicycle dealers nationwide.

Importantly, Ison will be tasked with distributing Squire’s new advanced Inigma range of Sold Secure rated Bluetooth bike locks, combining the world’s most secure smart bike lock technology and functionality.

The two highly respected independent brands are both recognised for innovative, niche products of the highest quality and their longevity at the forefront of the UK cycle industry.

Premium lock manufacturer Squire has a proud 240-year history as a global market leader in the development of security products.Ison Distribution has long been established as an outstanding distributor of high quality bicycles, parts and accessories since 1992, with a heritage as an independent family-owned business going back to 1895.

CEO John Squire explained the two companies’ share important common values.

He said: “Alongside our proud traditions, we are forward-thinking companies which have cultivated strong partnerships and inspired confidence in both our customers and dealers.

“This is an exciting time for Squire as we launch our new Inigma range of smart bike security. We are delighted to join forces with Ison and see this partnership as a great positive for our cycle security portfolio.

“It is extremely important that we share the same goals and enthusiasm, and we have the ability to provide retailers with a first-class service and distribution network. Ison clearly fitted our stringent criteria as a renowned and successful brand in the bicycle market.

“Similarly, we share the same forward-thinking approach and commitment to developing technological advanced cycle products. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Bryan Harris at Ison said: “Our collaboration with Squire is a testament to the importance we attach to quality products.

“The quality, innovation and level of security offered by Squire’s cycle security products impressed us immediately. Not only does the range feature all three levels of Sold Secure rated locks, it also delivers unique, patented designs, which have never been seen before.

“It means the large network of dealers we supply now have the opportunity to buy the very latest security technology.”

Call Ison Distribution on 01353 662 662 or visit www.ison-distribution.com

New Inigma range debuts at COREbike

The latest additions to Squire’s world-beating Inigma range of smart cycle security will be unveiled at COREbike 2020 on Ison’s stand Indianapolis/Hungaroring.

Alongside Inigma BL1 – the world’s first Bluetooth bike D-lock to achieve a Sold Secure Gold rating – will be Squire’s brand new Inigma Bluetooth folding lock (FL1) and integrated chain (IC1).

Confirmed by Pen Test Partners (PTP) as the world’s most secure smart bike lock operating system, Squire’s super-secure Inigma uses top-level AES-256 bit military-grade encryption technology.

Bluetooth operated with no keys to lose or combinations to forget, Inigma lets you lock and unlock your bike via a smartphone app. Sold Secure Bronze rated, easy to use and quick to unlock, they also feature complex programming settings and audit trails.