SRAM introduces AXS Web ride analysis tool

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SRAM has introduced AXS Web, designed for ride analysis.

The AXS Web dashboard is for anyone with data-enabled devices, including power metres, tyre pressure sensors and electronic shifting, and will collect and display ride data uploaded through Garmin head units. Wahoo compatibility is forthcoming, SRAM has said.

“We built this site for riders as a learning tool and to show people how their bike is working for them,” said Quarq founder and SRAM’s category manager for digital integration, Jim Meyer. “The data is easy to understand and is always enlightening; it’s like getting a coach for free.”

AXS Web allows riders to analyse ride files specific to shifting, gear use, power zones, and tyre pressure. Ride maps are also displayed. Reviewing the data can be done by linking a rider’s AXS Web account to their head unit account and uploading the files.

AXS Web also sends relevant system push notifications, including low battery warnings, to the rider’s smartphone via the AXS App. AXS Web is the third piece of the AXS ecosystem, which includes the complete range of AXS components and the AXS App.

SRAM is also inviting riders to investigate AXS Web’s UserVoice forum where they can ask questions, share ideas and review responses. AXS Web’s UserVoice is a two-way communication tool to inform users and help SRAM better understand how people are using AXS.

https://axs.sram.com