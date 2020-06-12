SRAM introduces new Eagle Expansion drivetrains

Share Facebook

SRAM has introduced the new Eagle Expansion drivetrains.

The GX Eagle is “your partner for all rides, all the time, all day”. With the all-new 520% range, all-new colourways and seamless compatibility with the rest of the ecosystem, GX Eagle is there to “maximize the potential of your ride experience”.

X01 Eagle is the drivetrain for riders and racers who “demand adaptability and versatility out of their equipment”. Whether having fun, progressing skills or taking the win, X01 Eagle is designed and refined to support riders with the power of expanded capability.

It’s a refined rear derailleur with a new cage architecture for enhanced chain management. A forged shifter paddle is designed to take “all the abuse”. The new Eagle Colorsystem, with master X01 group colourway across shifter, crank and derailleur and a signature Oxy Red crank, shifter and rear derailleur option, goes perfect with any chain or cassette colour – from black to gold to rainbow to all-new copper.

A new 10-52t cassette expands the gear range to 520% for “impossibly steep transfers or high-country climbs”.

The XX1 Eagle is the group for “top-tier race bikes and absolute dream builds”. Pro-level performance and compatibility with all Eagle gear ranges, the XX1 Eagle drivetrain remains quiet, intuitive, and precise.

With enhanced chain retention performance courtesy of a new derailleur cage architecture, XX1 Eagle remains perched atop the “pinnacle” of MTB drivetrains. With a boost in aesthetics to match its status, XX1 Eagle launches the Eagle Colorsystem. Shifter, cranks and derailleur all get the same XX1 master colourway and can be paired with any colour chain and cassette to enhance the look of the bike, from black to gold to rainbow and all-new copper.

XX1 Eagle is still the lightest group in the Eagle ecosystem and now features an expanded 520% gear range option thanks to the all-new 10-52t cassette.

With the choice of added gear range, athletes can spend more time in the gear they want, and stronger riders are able to choose larger chainrings for more top-end speed, without sacrificing climbing range, SRAM has said.

Redesigned to accommodate the entire Eagle ecosystem, the new B-gap adjustment tool is simple and easy to use, allowing for a quick set up experience. According to SRAM, this is the “most precise” tool for setting up and adjusting an Eagle drivetrain.

