SRAM launches new AXS Rocker Paddle

SRAM has launched the new AXS Rocker Paddle.

“The newly redesigned AXS Rocker Paddle gives the rider a familiar interface for their cutting-edge electronic control. Effortless electronic shifting paired with a more traditional feeling actuation allows riders who are new to using AXS quick integration and provides another ergonomic option for those who have run AXS from the start,” said a statement.

The controller’s functions are customisable through the AXS app, allowing riders to assign any action to any button.

It is available as a complete controller or standalone paddle option for all Eagle AXS controllers. AXS enabled components are able to be programmed and personalised using the SRAM AXS app.

