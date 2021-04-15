SRAM launches new Rival eTAP AXS road range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SRAM has announced the release of the new Rival eTAP AXS road range.

The release features an entirely new groupset, and the whole Rival range gets an upgrade, from wireless rear derailleur to hydraulic brake levers. There are also two new options for riding with power. Customers can choose between a spindle power meter integrated into a host of new cranksets, or a single-sided left-hand crank. The latter represents the first and only non-driveside power meter available for SRAM groupsets and is compatible with any AXS system.

Raleigh brand manager Spencer Hayes said: “As with the GX AXS launch, SRAM has done it again by bringing AXS technology to the masses with the new Rival AXS. The introduction of two new power options, either complete or as a non-driveside crank arm, has the potential to be a true game changer.”

The product range sees eight new products released. First up is the Rival eTap AXS HRD Shift-Brake System, providing wireless shifting and hydraulic disc braking with an optimised hood shape. Various new Rival cranksets are now available, with two chainring options for the standard crankset, as well as a 1x system and a crankset designed specifically for use with wider tyres.

Yaw technology in the front derailleur eliminates the need for trim, whilst the rear derailuer promises “secure chain management and fast, precise shifting make for a smooth and quiet ride, every time”. There are two options for power, both contained entirely within SRAM’s DUB spindle. A new Rival chain and cassette finish off the groupset, with improved durability and efficiency.

To pre-order the full range, head on over to the Raleigh B2B website. Dealers can expect shipment during mid-May, immediately after UK shipments arrive from SRAM.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: