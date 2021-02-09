SRAM launches RED eTap AXS 36T max rear derailleur

Share Facebook

SRAM has launched the RED eTap AXS 36T max rear derailleur.

“Whether you’re riding the toughest grades you can find or just keeping your legs fresh for the final climb on a long day, lower gears will let you thrive,” said SRAM. “The SRAM RED eTap AXS 36T Max rear derailleur expands the possibilities of your SRAM RED groupset.

“Originally introduced for the Force eTap AXS group, now a SRAM RED-equipped bike can be built with a sub-1:1 gear ratio. 20% grades and tough terrain don’t stand a chance.”

The SRAM RED eTap AXS 36T Max rear derailleur works with the XG-1270 10-36T cassette and cassette sizes down to 10-28T. The Orbit chain management, X-SYNC pulleys and ceramic bearings will ensure quiet, efficiency and durability over the long miles, SRAM said.

– X-Range gearing technology

– Use with XG-1270 10-36T cassette for maximum range

– Compatible with cassettes from 10-28T to 10-36T, for 1x and 2x

– SRAM AXS enabled for personalisation

– Orbit chain management technology keeps drivetrain quiet and secure

– Large X-SYNC pulleys and ceramic bearings for increased durability and efficiency

– Compatible with existing eTap batteries

SRAM has also announced that starting in February, Force cassettes will change to nickel-chrome finish.

– 10-36T cassette requires a RED or Force 36T Max rear derailleur

– Available in 10-28T, 10-33T, 10-36T (10-26T discontinued)

