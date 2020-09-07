SRAM partners with Telenet-Baloise Lions

Share Facebook

SRAM has officially partnered with Belgian-based cyclocross and continental road team Telenet-Baloise Lions.

The team, which consists of 13 riders, nine men and four women, rode on SRAM components during the 2019-2020 season.

“SRAM loves cyclocross, understands cyclocross, and we were very satisfied with the support last season,” said team manager Sven Nys. “And because of the 1x set up, the bike is even more light. It also provides more space where the mud can disappear and won’t cause any troubles.”

The Telenet-Baloise Lions will ride SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD componentry, 1x for cross and 2x for the road. Every SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset features a Quarq crank-based power meter. Trek will provide the frames, while Bontrager will supply bars, stems, seatposts, and wheels.

Jason Phillips, SRAM Road Sports marketing manager, added: “This team has incredible prestige, continues to develop cyclocross royalty, and we are excited to officially come on board.”

2020-2021 team roster:

Men:

– Jim Aernouts (BEL)

– Thijs Aerts (BEL)

– Toon Aerts (BEL)

– Yentl Bekaert (BEL)

– Nicolas Cleppe (BEL)

– Andreas Goeman (BEL)

– Lars van der Haar (NED)

– Ward Hybs (BEL)

– Thibau Nys (BEL)

Women:

– Shirin van Anrooij (NED)

– Lucinda Brand (NED)

– Ellen van Loy (BEL)

– Marthe Truyen (BEL)

